See Jennifer Lopez As A Bride In Rom-Com Return For ‘Marry Me’

Jennifer Lopez is heading back to the big screen!

The trailer for the upcoming rom-com “Marry Me” was released on Thursday, giving fans a sneak peek what to expect from the film which stars the singer alongside Owen Wilson.

The trailer shows JLo, playing a pop singer named Kat Valdez, getting stood up by Grammy winner partner, Bastian, played by Maluma, at their wedding after she learns that he is having an affair with her assistant.

She then makes split-second decision to marry the first man she sees which is a single dad named Charlie Gilbert (Owen Wilson) who is holding a sign that reads “marry me.” The trailer continues to show the ups and downs of their relationship as two strangers from very different walks of life spontaneously tie the knot.

The film is set to be released in theaters on Valentine’s Day 2022 after being pushed back due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

JLo doesn’t only sing in the film but she’s also planning to release a soundtrack of music from “Marry Me.” She released the track “On My Way” on Thursday and performed the song during her Global Citizen Live performance in September.



