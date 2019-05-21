See Lady Gabriella Windsor & Thomas Kingston’s Official Wedding Portraits!

It’s a royal wedding photo shoot!

Lady Gabriella Windsor, who is a daughter of one of Queen Elizabeth II’s cousins, tied the knot with her forever love Thomas Kingston at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on Saturday, May 18. Just days later, the lovebirds shared their official pics from their royal wedding!

Lady Gabriella Windsor and Mr Thomas Kingston have released three official photographs from their wedding day. The images were taken by photographer Hugo Burnand at Frogmore House, Windsor.

Her Majesty The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh attended the wedding on Saturday, 18 May. pic.twitter.com/wuDfnVtsvL — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 21, 2019

The royal family posted snaps from the picturesque day on their official Twitter account on Tuesday. In the first pic, which was snapped by Hugo Burnand at Frogmore House, the bride and groom smiled alongside members of the royal family, including Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip and Princess Alexandra.

In the next pic, the newlyweds stood alone in the gardens of Frogmore House, which is where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle posed for their official engagement pictures back in 2017. The blushing bride looked totally gorgeous in a lace wedding gown that featured an elongated train. Meanwhile, her new hubby looked super handsome and dapper in a dark suit.

In the third and final wedding photo, the pair posed with their adorable bridal party of kiddos! For her sweet bridesmaids, the 38-year-old royal called upon Isabella Windsor, Maud Windsor, Leonora Weisman, Aurelia del Drago, Eliza Goldsmith and Emily Conolly. The girls donned cream-colored dresses with flower head pieces in their hair.

Additionally, Karim Khawaja, Frederick Murray and Rafferty Murray were honored as the pageboys.

Talk about some adorable wedding snaps!

