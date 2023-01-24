See Natasha Lyonne & Adrien Brody Star In ‘Poker Face’ Exclusive Clip

Grab some popcorn and fasten your seatbelts, because “Poker Face” debuts on Peacock in just two days!

The new original series stars Natasha Lyonne as Charlie Cale, who, though not a detective, solves weekly murder mysteries thanks to her unique ability – she can tell whenever someone is lying.

This mystery-of-the-week series sees Charlie take on a new crime every episode as she road trips across the country in her vintage Plymouth Barracuda. In addition to giving viewers a new mystery to solve every week, standalone episodes with new guest stars also means the cast is absolutely star-studded. Fans can expect cameos from celebs such as Adrien Brody, Ellen Barkin, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Luis Guzmán, Chloë Sevigny, Ron Perlman, and more.

And if that wasn’t enough to pique your interest, Access Hollywood has an exclusive clip to give you an even closer look at the new series.

In the scene from the pilot episode titled “Dead Man’s Hand,” Adrien Brody, who plays Sterling Frost Jr., tries to determine how Charlie’s gift for truth works.

And don’t forget to tune into “Poker Face”, streaming exclusively on Peacock starting January 26!