See Renée Zellweger’s Shocking Transformation Into Judy Garland!

Renée Zellweger completely transforms herself into Hollywood legend, Judy Garland!

The 50-year-old actress is set to play the “Wizard Of Oz” star in upcoming biopic “Judy” – and she spent two hours a day in hair and makeup!

“It was an exercise in Zen for sure,” Renée told People.

The “Bridget Jones” star used prosthetics, contact lenses, and wigs to make her transformation.

The movie, directed by Rupert Goold, takes place a year before Garland’s death from an accidental drug overdose at age 47.

“It was such a joy learning about the magnificence of this person,” Renée said. “I always admired her. She was so quick and so funny. She could hit the ball back with the rest of them.”

Also joining the cast is Finn Wittrock as Garland’s fifth husband Mickey Deans, Rufus Sewell as her third husband Sid Luft, and “Game of Thrones” star Bella Ramsey as Garland’s daughter Lorna Luft.

Gemma-Leah Devereux will take on the role of her other daughter Liza Minnelli.

“Judy” hits theaters on Sept. 27, 2019.

WATCH: Renée Zellweger Channels Judy Garland In First Photo From Upcoming Biopic