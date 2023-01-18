See Selena Gomez and Drew Taggart’s Cute Bowling Date Night In First Photos Of The Couple

Selena Gomez and Drew Taggart seem to be confirming that they are dating by heading on a date to a bowling alley in New York.

They were spotted in photos obtained by Page Six shortly after reports surfaced that the “Only Murders In The Building” star and The Chainsmokers musician were getting romantic.

During the Sunday date night, eyewitnesses told the outlet that the new couple were seen “making out” and that “there was also a group of young girls that went up for pictures from her shortly after and a man getting an autograph.”

EXCLUSIVE: See first photos of new couple Selena Gomez and Drew Taggart on bowling date https://t.co/2Q8hCgAmRl pic.twitter.com/fG6GXmXRa5 — Page Six (@PageSix) January 18, 2023

Us Weekly first reported earlier this week that Selena and Drew were getting romantic with a source telling the outlet that they were “trying to hide their romance by sneaking around at members only clubs,” and are “very casual and low-key.”

The insider also reports that Selena and the 33-year-old musician spend their time going to movies and bowling, calling the “Lose You To Love Me” singer “So affectionate.”

“Selena can hardly keep her hands off him,” the source told the publication, adding that they are “having a lot of fun together.”



While the pair have not publicly confirmed if they are together, the news of their budding romance comes following Drew’s split from Steve Jobs’ daughter, Eve Jobs. She deactivate her Instagram account when rumors began to circulate about her ex’s new relationship.

Although Selena has been staying mum about her relationship status lately, she has been open about her mental health and wellness with her fans.

In November 2022, the 31-year-old spoke to Access Hollywood’s Zuri Hall about why she wanted to release her documentary “Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me,” which chronicled her journey over the last six years.

