Selena Gomez Beams In Throwback School Photo: Why Fans Are Convinced She’s Teasing New Music

What a cutie! Selena Gomez just won Wayback Wednesday with a heartwarming school picture, but is there more to the story?

The actress and singer shared an adorable peek into her childhood with a beaming photo from her pre-Disney Channel days, proving she’s had star quality from the very beginning.

Young Selena sported her signature megawatt grin and cascading brunette locks in the snap, and chose what looked like a denim dress with flowers embroidered on the front for her picture day outfit. Classic ’90s kid, right?

Fans and famous friends alike understandably swooned over how adorable mini-Sel was, with celebrities from Lisa Rinna to Nina Dobrev chiming in.

“OMG MY HEARTTT,” Julia Michaels replied in the comment section, seemingly speaking for many of Sel’s 157 million followers.

Though the 27-year-old’s post seemed like a straightforward trip down memory lane, she also kept fans guessing with a cryptic caption that prompted some to theorize that she’d just dropped a major hint about an upcoming project.

“We always go into it blindly,” she wrote.

Selena could have simply thought the phrase was poetic on its own, but it’s not hard to understand why social media started buzzing about a deeper meaning.

“THE LYRICS FROM LEAD SINGLE,” one follower wrote, adding a heart-eyes emoji.

“#SG2 is coming!!!” another declared.

The “Back to You” songstress previously confirmed that she’s stepped back into the studio, sharing a photo of a soundboard on her Instagram story in August and assuring Selenators that their hopes aren’t in vain.

“Just so you know, I see your comments and I’m working on it,” she wrote at the time.

— Erin Biglow