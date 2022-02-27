Selena Gomez Ditches Shoes At 2022 SAG Awards, Walks Onstage Barefoot

No shoes, no problem!

Selena Gomez hit the 2022 SAG Awards stage alongside her co-star Martin Short in order to present the Best Female Actor in a Supporting Role, and while her Oscar de la Renta dress was a jaw-dropper, fans couldn’t help but notice that Selena seemed to have ditch her heels for her on-stage presenter duties.

Selena skipped onstage barefoot, jubilantly heading to the presenter stand.

Selena isn’t the only star who has ever ditched her shows at an award show. Emma Thompson regularly ditches her shoes at award shows.

PHOTOS: SAG Awards 2022: The Best Red Carpet Fashion

SAG Awards 2022: The Best Red Carpet Fashion

SAG Awards 2022: The Best Red Carpet Fashion

View Gallery

Copyright © 2022 by NBC Universal, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Read More

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Will Appear at ‘Vax Live’ Concert

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences.  By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.