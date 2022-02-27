Selena Gomez Ditches Shoes At 2022 SAG Awards, Walks Onstage Barefoot

No shoes, no problem!

Selena Gomez hit the 2022 SAG Awards stage alongside her co-star Martin Short in order to present the Best Female Actor in a Supporting Role, and while her Oscar de la Renta dress was a jaw-dropper, fans couldn’t help but notice that Selena seemed to have ditch her heels for her on-stage presenter duties.

Selena skipped onstage barefoot, jubilantly heading to the presenter stand.

Selena isn’t the only star who has ever ditched her shows at an award show. Emma Thompson regularly ditches her shoes at award shows.

