Selena Gomez Gets New Back Tattoo of Large Dripping Rose

Selena Gomez got some new ink to add to her tattoo collection.

The singer’s tattoo artist Keith Scott “Bang Bang” McCurdy, who is behind many celebrity tats, shared a photo of his creation on Instagram.

“Watercolor on @selenagomez,” he captioned the photo of a large watercolor pink rose tattoo dripping with a black steam. “Thank you for always being wonderful🖤.”

He shared a wider shot earlier this month of the “Only Murders in The Building” star with her new ink but it was difficult to see what the tattoo was.

The 29-year-old reportedly has 16 tattoos in total with the first being a tiny music note that she got on her right wrist.

Selena told Access Hollywood about her first ink in 2012 at The Fifth Annual Women in Film Pre-Oscar party, “Everybody thought that it was a heart for some reason, but music is a big influence in my life.”

She added, “I was named after a singer, I’m a singer and a lot of other personal reasons,” she explained. “So, that’s what I got.”



Access Hollywood’s podcast “The Vault” features decades worth of A-list interviews and never-before-heard moments with some of the biggest stars in Hollywood. Listen now!