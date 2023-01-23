Selena Gomez Holds Hands With Drew Taggart On Night Out In NYC

Selena Gomez is spending more time in New York City with Drew Taggart.

As seen in photos obtained by Us Weekly, the “Only Murders in the Building” star was spotted holdings hands with The Chainsmokers musician in Manhattan on Saturday.

Selena interlaced her fingers with his outside of Torrisi Bar & Restaurant. The “Wolves” singer wore a black turtleneck and jacket, while Drew kept his style casual in a hoodie and jeans.

The outing marked the second time the pair was photographed together in the city this month. On Jan. 15, the Disney Channel alum and the “Closer” singer enjoyed time at a bowling alley, as seen in photos obtained by Page Six.

Earlier this month, Us Weekly reported that the two were dating, with a source telling the outlet they were “having a lot of fun together” and keeping things “very casual and low-key.”

While Drew has yet to publicly address the reported romance, Selena set the record straight about her relationship status in an Instagram Stories post this past Friday.

The post, which was deleted the day it was published, read, “I LIKE BEING ALONE TOO MUCH” in all caps, and included the hashtag #iamsingle.