Selena Gomez Interviews Teens Involved In ‘Living Undocumented’ Documentary

Selena Gomez interviewed threes teens involved in the “Living Undocumented” documentary on Netflix, and their emotional exchange dives deep into their journey since they participated in the series.

Selena, who is an executive producer on the series, talks with two brothers, Pablo and Camilo Dunoyer from San Diego County, California, about how their father, Roberto, was deported to Colombia despite having lived in the US since 2002.

“Well for my brother and I at this moment in time, we don’t really safe in this country. We don’t feel welcome. It does seem like time is running out for us,” one boy shared.

“Our father was detained and a week later he was deported to Colombia,” one brother added. “I didn’t even get to say goodbye to him.”

Selena continued the emotional conversation, asking about their own status in the country is like at this point in time.

Netflix began streaming the new show last week. “Living Undocumented” follows the stories of eight undocumented families who took the risk to let film crews to chronicle their lives as they faced potential deportation. The series comes from Emmy-winning executive producers Aaron Saidman and Eli Holzman, and Selena.

Watch the full clip below.