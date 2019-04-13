Selena Gomez Makes Surprise Appearance At Coachella With Cardi B

Selena Gomez is back and better than ever.

The pop star surprised fans when she hit the stage alongside Cardi B on Friday night.

The “Good For You” singer looked amazing in a white jacket, matching pants and a frilly white shirt.

Selena and Cardi hit the stage during DJ Snake’s set to perform the rapper’s hit song, “Taki Taki.” Also onstage was Ozuna.

The “Bartier Cardi” rapper also shared a fun backstage snap with Selena and DJ Snake, where Cardi is seen posing with a bunch of money.

“Coachella and I love them,” she wrote.

Fans lost it when the “Back To You” singer hit the stage.

“People in the audience started chanting “Selena” while Selena Gomez was leaving the stage at #Coachella,” one person tweeted.

“SELENA GOMEZ IS A QUEEN,” another wrote.

“I sat through an hour of DJ Snake to see Cardi B, Ozuna and Selena Gomez sing “Taki Taki” — and it was better than I could’ve imagined,” a third person wrote next to a video of the performance.

“So DJ Snake brought out Ozuna, Cardi B AND Selena Gomez and it was honestly so magical and I lost my voice,” another stan tweeted.

Were you a fan of the set?

— Stephanie Swaim