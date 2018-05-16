Selena Gomez Shuts Down '13 Reasons Why' Controversy, Supports Trevor Project & Crisis Text Line

Netflix's controversial hit drama "13 Reasons Why" returns Friday, May 18, and Selena Gomez is already putting an end to any more potential backlash.

The 25-year-old star – who also executive produced the series – dropped the soundtrack's lead single "Back To You" last week. The track went on to top the Worldwide iTunes Chart for 3 days in a row and currently sits at No. 2.

Now, Selena reveals that a portion of the "13 Reasons Why" soundtrack proceeds will benefit the Trevor Project and Crisis Text Line – two organizations that offer crisis intervention and suicide prevention.

"Preorder exclusive @13reasonswhy soundtrack bundles and a portion of the proceeds will go to @TrevorProject and @CrisisTextLine," the singer tweeted on Wednesday.