Selena Gomez Turns Heads In Puff-Sleeved Gown At First-Ever SAG Awards

Selena Gomez in taking her first SAG Awards by storm.

The “Only Murders In The Building” star stunned on the red carpet in a long sleeve, black velvet gown with puffed shoulders, designed by Oscar de la Renta.

“There’s always that moment when someone puts on a dress and it’s immediately apparent that this is the one. The cut is fun and feels aligned with Selena‘s style,” her stylist, Kate Young, told The Hollywood Reporter.

Selena looked elegant with her hair slicked back and completed her look with a massive diamond choker by Bulgari and simple makeup.

(Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

“It’s been a long time for everyone, so we talked a lot about elegant opulence, the idea of something that feels glamorous and fancy. I think everyone is going to be excited about dressing up,” Kate told the publication of the style.

Selena finished off her look with a show stopping 9.89-carat cushion-cut Columbian emerald ring.

(Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for WarnerMedia)

The 29-year-old is nominated this year for a SAG Award along with the cast of “Only Murders In The Building” for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series.

