‘Selling Sunset’ Star Amanza Smith Undergoes Spine Surgery After Mysterious Back Pain Discovered As Blood Infection

“Selling Sunset” star Amanza Smith is on the mend after mysterious back pain.

The reality star revealed on Sunday some of the medical issues that she is facing after doctors discovered that her back pain was caused by a blood infection.

“Over a month ago and all of this started I thought that I had a bulging disk or a slipped disc or something wrong with my lower back that was regular. I laid in pain in my house for several days. I cried. I took Tylenol. I went to urgent care. I didn’t know what it was but after over a month of excruciating pain I finally started to get some answers. I got an MRI and a CT scan and then was told that I need to go to Cedar Sinai. I came to Cedar Sinai last Friday thinking that I was going to get another scan on my back and then go home. Instead, I was admitted and they immediately started testing me for things in my blood,” she wrote on her Instagram post.

Adding, “Come to find out I had an infection in my blood that had caused, a great deal of infection to be spread to the bones of my spine and it’s called osteomyelitis …the good thing about all of this I’m in the best hospital and quite possibly the world and every doctor and every nurse has been right on top of everything to get the answers that we need to get me to where I need to be, which is better. they started me on antibiotics to treat the infection in my blood to hopefully diminish the infection in my spine that what they first thought was a tumor because of an MRI. That’s what it looks like. But the bad kind not the kind that’s just infection. Everyone was very scared, including myself.”

The 46-year-old shared her gratitude for Cedars-Sinai Medical Center along with photos and videos of her medical journey. Ahead of her surgery on Sunday, Amanza shared that she has been getting treatments for the last 10 days and that she hopes to be released from the hospital in the next few days.

“Here I am day 10 and I’m making this message a bit quickly because I’m about to go into surgery to have portions of the infection removed from my spine that weren’t getting any better by the antibiotic’s that I’ve been getting for 10 days now every four hours intravenously,” she said. “I’m still in pain, but I am hopeful that with the surgery my back pain will diminish and the antibiotics that they will continue to give me intravenously through a pick line when I’m finally released in a few days It will take care of the rest of the infection in my spine and I’ll be back to 💯 🙏🏽♥️ thank you to everyone at Cedar Sinai for taking such good care of me. This, too shall pass.”

Following her surgery, she shared in a Instagram video that she’s “on the mend.”

“The surgery went well,” She revealed. “Back in my room. I’ve already gotten changed back in my comfy pajamas. And, I’m on the mend guys. So, thank you for all the well-wishes and prayers. Stay tuned and I’ll keep you guys updated on the next steps.”