“Selling Sunset” Star Brett Oppenheim & Girlfriend Tina Louise Split

Twin brothers Jason and Brett Oppenheim from “Selling Sunset” are both single.

Just hours after it was revealed that Brett’s twin brother Jason and Chrishell Stause had ended their 5-month romance on Tuesday, he announced on Instagram that he and girlfriend Tina Louise also split.

A fan on Instagram asked Brett, “Are you single?” and he replied, writing, “OK, this question has absolutely nothing to do with real estate, but I will answer it. As of very recently, actually, yes.”

Tina also shared the same news on her Instagram Story, writing, “Brett is my ex, but we remain very good friends.”

The couple first debuted their relationship in April while on vacation together in Mexico and she appeared with Brett a few times on “Selling Sunset.”



Chrishell and Jason first confirmed they were dating in July on Instagram when the soap star turned real estate broker shared several snaps of them looking cozy on vacation in Italy.

