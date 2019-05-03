Selma Blair Takes Fans Inside Her ‘Rough Day’ With Multiple Sclerosis: ‘I Feel Sick As All Hell’

Selma Blair isn’t afraid to keep candid about her battle with multiple sclerosis.

The “Cruel Intentions” star didn’t hold back when sharing an emotional update on Friday, admitting to Instagram fans that she’s enduring a low point on her journey.

“Here’s a truth. I feel sick as all hell,” she wrote, captioning an up-close selfie from bed. “I am vomiting and all the things which are not polite to speak of.”

WATCH: Selma Blair Bonds With Michael J. Fox Amid Battle With Multiple Sclerosis: ‘I Am Not Alone’

Selma explained that the medical treatments for her condition are taking “their toll,” and not just physically. The actress also admitted that her son “ran away” from her amid the struggle to get him to school.

“I cannot imagine ever feeling ok again,” she wrote.

Despite her current hardship, the 46-year-old expressed determination to not only persevere but also maintain optimism – even if that simply means being grateful that things aren’t worse.

WATCH: Kris Jenner Sent Selma Blair Flowers After Hearing She Has MS: Why Their Friendship Is So Inspiring

“So glad this is me and not my child,” she wrote, saluting parents who take care of their ill kids.

Adding, “I am going to get through this. We do. This will pass.”

Selma took her condition public in an instantly-viral Instagram confession last fall and has been straightforward about her progress ever since.

“I am disabled. I fall sometimes. I drop things. My memory is foggy. And my left side is asking for direction from a broken gps. But we are doing it,” she revealed at the time.

Months later, she made her first public appearance since the diagnosis at Vanity Fair’s Oscar party and received a heartwarming round of applause from photographers on the red carpet.

Selma held herself high once again just hours after her latest confession, making good on her promise to find her way past another rough patch.

WATCH: Selma Blair & Sarah Michelle Gellar Celebrate Their 20+ Years Friendship At Disneyland

“I cleaned up. I went out. I got sick,” she wrote in a second post on Friday, before sharing how she found a silver lining thanks to a little help from a Hollywood pal.

“I ran into @sharonstone and felt comforted. She is wise and beautiful. Thank you,” Selma added, signing off with a hopeful call to action.

“#showup and things happen,” she concluded.

— Erin Biglow