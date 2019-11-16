Serena Williams And Husband Alexis Ohanian Celebrate 2 Years Of Marriage With Sweet Posts

Two years down, forever to go!

On Nov. 16, 2019, Serena Williams celebrated her second wedding anniversary with her husband, Alexis Ohanian. To commemorate the special day, the tennis ace shared a candid photo from her and her man’s fairy tale reception.

“2 years and counting…. @alexisohanian is still [putting] up with me 🤪,” she wrote alongside the snap.

Serena followed up her sweet post with a slideshow of some of her and Alexis’ best memories together, including a silly photo of the Reddit co-founder in a pink wig, one of the couple gearing up for a Spartan Race with their friends and another posing with their daughter Alexis Olympia ahead of pal Meghan Markle‘s royal wedding.

For his part, Alexis posted a funny picture of Serena elegantly lounging behind him as he posed in a tux for the camera.

“Celebrating 2 years with my ride or die @serenawilliams 🎉 always ready for the next black tie event … Or Netflix & Chill night in,” he wrote.

In addition to their social media tributes, Serena and Alexis found a low-key way to enjoy their anniversary and included Olympia in the fun.

Together, the family of three drove to pick up some Popeyes chicken sandwiches, which Serena had yet to indulge in.

“I did not want to try it. But it’s my anniversary,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories.

Serena recorded a selfie video as she took a bite, and it did not disappoint!

“Not now, Olympia,” Alexis teasingly replied when the 2-year-old tried to interrupt her mom while she was enraptured with her meal.

The trio later appeared to check out a petting zoo, where Olympia got to hang out with a goat up close. When she successfully fed it a leaf, she cheered and got a high-five from her dad.