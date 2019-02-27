Serena Williams Shares The Cutest Pic Ever Of Her Daughter Olympia

Serena Williams is showing us the sweetest side of her baby girl!

The professional tennis player, 37, took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a snap of herself carrying her one-year-old daughter, Olympia.

Although the pic only shows Serena’s backside (which looks fab, BTW), we can see Olympia looking sweet as ever in a white star-pattern two piece with the cutest little baby buns!

Early this month, the Nike spokesmodel shared pics from Olympia’s backyard carnival-themed party.

Serena and her husband Alexis Ohanian have identified themselves as Johovah’s Witness that do not celebrate birthdays — but she made an exception this year and really went all out!

“I wanted to do something fun because we don’t do birthdays,” Serena said in an Instagram Story on the day of the party.

The party had a ball pit, tiny merry-go-round, and “Olympia’s Candy Shop,” making for a pretty spectacular day for the one-year-old!

Serena and Alexis welcomed their baby girl on Sept. 1, 2017.

WATCH: Serena Williams’ Daughter Rocks Adorable Mini Version Of Her US Open Tutu!