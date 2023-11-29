Serena Williams Snuggles Newborn Baby Adira After Admitting She’s ‘Not Ok Today’

Serena Williams is keeping it real about the ups and downs of new motherhood.

The tennis phenom got candid in a personal social media post this week, telling fans how she was maintaining a hopeful perspective through some emotional challenges.

“I am not ok today. And that’s ok to not be ok. No one is ok every single day. If you are not ok today I’m with you. There’s always tomorrow. Love you,” she wrote, adding a kiss emoji.

I am not ok today. And that’s ok to not be ok. No one is ok every single day. If you are not ok today I’m with you. There’s always tomorrow 😘 Love you. — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) November 28, 2023

Serena received a flood of support and praise as followers applauded her vulnerability, with many sharing how much they related to her inspiring message.

The 42-year-old may have had a difficult day, but she didn’t take long to find the silver lining.

Just hours later, she cuddled her newborn baby girl, Adira, in a sweet selfie and shared how much better she was feeling already.

“This makes me so happy,” she wrote.

This makes me so happy pic.twitter.com/2aq5oiQK1G — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) November 28, 2023

Serena and husband Alexis Ohanian welcomed their younger child in August and the couple are also parents to 6-year-old daughter Olympia – who also knows how to give her mom a boost!

The 23-time Grand Slam champ told Access Hollywood at the CFDA Awards earlier this month how her first mini-me offered the ultimate seal of approval for her red carpet look.

“She saw the dress – it took her breath away. She’s like, ‘You look so pretty, Mom,'” Serena said. “So it felt really good.”