Serena Williams Twins With Daughter Olympia At ‘King Richard’ Premiere

Serena Williams brought the fashion for the “King Richard” premiere in Los Angeles on Sunday night.

The tennis superstar walked the carpet with her husband Alexis Ohanian and their 4-year-old daughter, Olympia, matched her momma in one-legged bodysuits with open shoulders, studded thigh-high boots and matching gloves.

Access Hollywood’s Zuri Hall spoke to Serena about her look and the tennis icon revealed, “I’m wearing David Koma, I saw this look on the runway and I was like this is what I need to wear for the premiere.”

Serena admitted that she cried after seeing “King Richard” for the first time. The film is about Serena and sister Venus’ rise to stardom and how their father (portrayed by Will Smith) played an integral role in their success.

“It’s such an interesting film and it’s really a great story about my dad,” Serena said. “You understand how we became who we are and what we do and how much we love we have with it for a passion. Seeing so many characters in the film, you know, it’s really emotional. The movie is just really really amazing,” she said.

“King Richard” is in theaters and on HBO Max 11/19.