Seth Meyers And Wife Alexi Secretly Welcomed Baby No. 3: ‘We Had Another One, You Guys!’

Surprise! Seth Meyers just revealed that he’s a proud dad to 3 kids.

The late-night show host revealed on Thursday’s episode of “Late Night with Seth Meyers” that he and wife Alexi Ashe secretly welcomed their third child in September.

The 47-year-old’s parents Hillary and Larry Meyers along with his brother, Josh Meyers, joined the show to announce that his wife had give birth to a baby girl that they named Adelaide.

Seth and Alexi are already parents to sons Ashe Olson, 5, and Axel Steahl, 3, who also appeared in the baby announcement wearing matching turkey costumes before revealing their tiniest little baby sibling dressed as a turkey.

“We had another one, you guys!” Seth said revealing that his wife gave birth 10 weeks ago. The comedian’s mom then shared her reaction to finding out that they named their baby girl after his maternal grandmother.

“I knew, knowing Seth and Alexi, it had to start with an A, it had to be a cool name and I know what family means to all of them, so I thought I pretty much had it and [guessed], but I didn’t know and I didn’t want to ask,” she said.

Adding,“[When I found out], I burst into tears.”

Seth and Alexi tied the knot in 2013 and welcomed their sons Ashe in 2013 and Axel in 2018.

Congrats to the Meyers family!

