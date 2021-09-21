‘Sex And The City’ Star Willie Garson Dead At 57

“Sex and The City” star Willie Garson has died. He was 57.

His friend and “Bosch” star Titus Welliver broke the news of Willie’s passing on Twitter on Tuesday writing “There are no words. I love you dear brother. We are fewer,” alongside a photo of Willie.

There are no words. I love you dear brother. We are fewer pic.twitter.com/Q4Sblb7Nqw — TitusWelliver (@welliver_titus) September 21, 2021

Willie’s fellow actor and friend Rob Morrow posted a tribute for the late star on his Twitter page shortly after.

“Our sweet pal #WillieGarson has passed on. Dear soul, rest easy,” he wrote.

Our sweet pal #WillieGarson has passed on. Dear soul, rest easy. pic.twitter.com/sqgXC9YDDZ — Rob Morrow (@RobMorrow_) September 21, 2021

His son, Nathen Garson, shared a heartbreaking tribute to his dad on Instagram.

“I love you so much papa,” Nathen wrote alongside a carousel of photos of Willie. “Rest In Peace and I’m so glad you got to share all your adventures with me and were able to accomplish so much.”

“I will always love you, but I think it’s time for you to go on an adventure of your own,” he continued. “You’ll always be with me. Love you more than you will ever know and I’m glad you can be at peace now. You always were the toughest and funniest and smartest person I’ve known. I’m glad you shared you’re love with me. I’ll never forget it or lose it ❤️😘”

Willie’s cause of death has not been confirmed, but multiple reports share that he passed following a short illness.

Willie was best known for playing fan favorite, Stanford Blatch, the best friend of Carrie Bradshaw on the HBO Series “Sex and the City.” He had a reoccurring role in the series and appeared in its spinoff movies.

In July, he was spotted in New York City alongside his pal and co-star Sarah Jessica Parker filming scenes for the show’s revival “And Just Like That…”

Beyond “Sex and the City,” Willie starred in USA Network’s “White Collar” from 2009 to 2014. He had a popular role on the CBS reboot of “Hawaii Five-0” and he also played the friendly doorman Ralph in the 2005 rom-com “Little Manhattan.”

