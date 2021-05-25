Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers Adorably Dance and Sing Together In Hawaii

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers seem to be having a great time on vacation!

The couple who were joined by Miles Teller and his wife Keleigh Sperry were spotted having a fun night in Hawaii, based on multiple Instagram videos which were shared by a Hawaiian musician Akoni.

Akoni later made his profile private but not before fans re-shared the sweet videos of the actress and The Green Bay Packers quarterback hugging while dancing together to “Stand By Me.”

The video was taken a Kapalua restaurant where Akoni was playing on Saturday night. According to TMZ, he began hanging out with the celebrities after they began requesting songs. Aaron ended up jumping on the guitar and playing as Shailene and Keleigh sang karaoke to “Wagon Wheel” and “Shallow.”

🎥 | Shailene Woodley, Aaron Rodgers, Keleigh Sperry and Miles Teller dancing and singing karaoke in Hawaii. (video by aloha.akoni on Instagram) pic.twitter.com/BotArmbDv5 — Shailene Woodley Updates (@PlanetShailene) May 24, 2021

Earlier this month, the engaged couple were all smiles at the Kentucky Derby.

The couple hit the races with friends with their same friend Miles and wife Keleigh along with others for the big event at Churchill Downs, and the group got all decked out in their very best for a festive Instagram photo.

Shailene also gathered with Keleigh and their gal pals in another cute snap, once again showing off her coral vest-and-slacks ensemble but this time leaving her wide-brimmed hat aside.



The “Big Little Lies” star first confirmed the engagement in February, but revealed that they’d actually been engaged for “a while” before going public with the news.

“Yes, we are engaged,” she told Jimmy Fallon at the time. “But for us, it’s not new news, you know, so it’s kind of funny. Everyone right now is freaking out over it and we’re like, ‘Yeah, we’ve been engaged for a while.’ ”

“First off, he’s a wonderful and incredible human being but I never thought I’d be engaged to somebody who threw balls for a living,” she joked, revealing that she hasn’t seen her man in action on the field just yet.

“I still have never been to a football game because we met during this wacky, wacky time and all the stadiums were closed that he was playing in. So, I have yet to go to a football game,” she said.

The football star first announced that he was engaged right before Super Bowl LV in February while accepting his third NFL MVP award.

Aaron said, “2020 was definitely a crazy year filled with lots of change, growth, some amazing, memorable moments, 180 straight days of having my nose hair scraped, playing for very little fans or no stands the entire season. I got engaged and I played some of the best football in my career,” the athlete said in his speech, before thanking a “great group of people” who support him, including his team and his “fiancée.”

