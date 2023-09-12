Shakira Brings Sons Milan & Sasha To 2023 MTV VMAs Red Carpet

Shakira made it a family night out at the 2023 MTV VMAs!

The “Hips Don’t Lie” singer stepped out on Tuesday at the award show and posed with her sons Milan and Sasha Pique, both of whom she shares with her ex Gerard Pique.

At the event, she dazzled in a glimmer gold dress with a cut out back that she paired with voluminous waves as she posed for photos.

Shakira Shimmers In Glittery Gown Alongside Sons At 2023 MTV VMAs View Gallery

Shakira is joining other A-list stars at the award show who are hoping to win big.

Taylor Swift leads the pack with 11 nominations, scoring noms in the top three categories—Video of the Year, Artist of the Year and Song of the Year.

The female musicians are making their voice heard dominating in nominations this year, with SZA, Doja Cat, Olivia Rodrigo, Blackpink and Miley Cyrus receiving several noms.