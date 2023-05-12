‘Shameless’ & ‘The Bear’ Star Jeremy Allen White’s Wife Files For Divorce

Jeremy Allen White’s wife has filed for divorce.

The “Shameless” star’s wife Addison Timlin filed for divorce on Thursday from her husband three years after they were married citing irreconcilable differences, according to court documents obtained by Access Hollywood.

The former couple got married in 2019. They share two children together, 4-year-old Ezer and 2-year-old Dolores.

Per the docs, the pair separated in September 2022.

Timlin last shared a message of support to Jeremy in January 2023 after he won a Golden Globe Award for his role in “The Bear.”

“When we were 14 years old and I saw you perform for the first time in drama class, I couldn’t take my eyes off of you. When we’d run your lines for Shameless I’d be so tickled knowing before hand what everyone would get to witness the next day on set. When I watched the pilot for The Bear, I cried my f***ing heart out. I think somewhere I must’ve known how much life was about to change, but mostly I just knew that the world was about to discover what I’ve known all along. What a privilege it’s been to know first. I love this picture so much because you look 14 and 31 at the same time- watching you win on Tuesday was one of the most overwhelming dimension hopping moments of my whole life, watching you win last night while holding our two babies was pretty out of this world too. Daddy winned another trophy winners cup. We’re so proud,” her caption reads.

Jeremy also thanked her in his acceptance speech saying at the time, “Addison Timlin, I love you deep in my bones, thank you for all that you do, thank you for everything that you’ve done.”

