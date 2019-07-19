Shane Dawson Shocks Fans By Releasing Video With Eugenia Cooney

Shane Dawson is back.

The son of Teresa Yaw made his return to YouTube to share his first video in five months. The hour-long video is titled “The Return of Eugenia Cooney.”

It currently is nearing 500k views and shows what’s been going on with Eugenia since she took time off from social media.

After the video was released many expressed their feelings about the video.

Fellow YouTuber Jeffree Star reacted tweeting, “Welcome BACK to YouTube KING!!!! Happy birthday and I love you with all of my pink diamond encrusted heart.”

Ricky Dillon also reacted commenting, “woah.”

Eugenia also reacted saying, “So excited to see this!!!!” next to a crying emoji and some heart emojis.

Fans have been worried about Eugenia for a while, commenting words of concern on photos where she’s seen with a thin physique. She revealed back in February that she was taking a break from social media and was getting help from her doctor.

“Hi guys! I appreciate the concern. I’m taking break from social media and voluntarily working on this with my doctor privately. Please respect that,” she wrote.

— Stephanie Swaim