Shania Twain, Miranda Lambert & More Share What Country Music Means To Them Ahead Of 2023 ACM Awards (EXCLUSIVE)

This is how they country! Ahead of the 2023 Academy of Country Music Awards, the industry’s biggest superstars and brightest breakouts are reflecting on why the genre was so inspiring to them.

In this personal clip exclusive to Access Hollywood, Miranda Lambert, Shania Twain, Trixie Mattel and more share their personal definitions of country music and prove there’s more than way to country!

“Country music makes me happy. It’s just my roots. It’s what I loved the most about the music I grew up on and that’s why I love making that kind of music,” Miranda said.

“Country music is part of a lifestyle,” Shania added, explaining how it’s informed her creativity as a storytelling artist. “Country music was always this huge influence on how I write very statement lyrics.”

Nigerian-American singer-songwriter Joy Oladokun shared, “Country music to me is the sound of home … In Nigeria, country music has this huge following because it’s a rural country. The sounds of guitars and singing about working and care and love and family is really familiar. To me, listening to country music doesn’t just sound like this small town, it sounds like this country in Africa miles away.”

And Los Angeles Dodgers’ Mookie Betts weighed in as a longtime fan, saying, “As a Nashville native, country music has been a huge part of my life. I grew up around it … As I’ve gotten older, I’ve grown to really appreciate it and get into it.”

