Shania Twain Trips & Falls Onstage But Jumps Back Up During Chicago Concert

Man, she feels like a super woman!

Shania Twain showed off her skills of keeping it cool during a slight hiccup during her recent Chicago concert where she tripped and fell.

The country music icon was singing her hit, “Don’t Be Stupid,” at Credit Union 1 Amphitheater in Tinley Park on Saturday night when she wiped out while crossing the stage, but don’t freak out until you know the facts.

In a TikTok video shot by fans, the 57-year-old hit the ground but continued singing. Shania appeared to stay on the floor for a moment before jumping back up to her feet and finishing her song.

“I did stick the landing though,” she jokingly tweeted after the fact, seeming to confirm she was not injured from the brief tumble.

On Sunday, she also posted photos from the event, including a shot of her sitting on stage while she belted out a tune.

“Chicago!! Sold out Tinley Park & haven’t done that since the Come On Over Tour in 1998! I have the best fans in the world 🥰 In fact I met a fan on stage who wore the same look I wore for the UP! Tour from Chicago 2003 too. So impressed! Felt good to be back ❤️ #QueenOfMeTour,” she captioned the post.

The 5-time Grammy winner is currently on her “Queen Of Me” tour, and will perform in Bethel, NY, Monday night.