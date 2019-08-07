Shannen Doherty Admits She Wrecked Ian Ziering’s Iconic ‘90210’ Corvette and He Took The Blame

Ian Ziering is a good friend to have!

The “BH90210” star and castmate Shannen Doherty told Access Hollywood at the Fox TCAs that he took the blame for his longtime pal when she damaged an important prop from their beloved ’90s teen soap.

“Ian let me drive his Corvette in the show,” Shannen began, referring to his character Steve Sanders’ iconic sports car from “Beverly Hills, 90210.”

Ian clarified that he’d given Shannen the chance to drive the vehicle home from set one day on the sly. Unfortunately, his favor ended in disaster when the actress encountered a literal bump in the road.

“I was going a little too fast and I hit, like, a ditch and the car bottomed out … and Ian took the blame,” Shannen said.

“Tore the entire oil panel off the bottom of the car,” the actor chimed in.

Shannen explained that the memory is one of her “most favorite moments” from her time on the show, and noted how it could have hastened her eventual exit had she been found out.

“I was already in way too much trouble,” she laughed. “So [Ian] took one for me. Otherwise, I might have gotten fired much earlier. But I didn’t, they waited another year.”

The actress was written out of the hit series after Season 4, when her character, Brenda Walsh, left California to pursue an acting career in London. More than 20 years later, fans are thrilled to see Shannen team back up with her former castmates – something she never expected to happen.

The 48-year-old revealed to reporters at the TCA panel that she “definitely wasn’t going to do” the anticipated revival, until she gained an emotional new perspective following the sudden death of former co-star Luke Perry.

Now, Shannen couldn’t be more grateful to have changed her mind despite the heartbreaking circumstances.

“It feels awesome,” she told Access of reuniting with the West Bev gang. “I’m very happy that my thinking sort of came around and that these guys were still interested and willing to let me join up with them. It was a cathartic, interesting, growing experience and it happened all at the right time.”

As for Ian, his and Shannen’s friendship has proved to stand the test of time but he couldn’t help pointing out how his good deed definitely didn’t go unpunished.

“I never got to drive that Corvette again off of set,” he said.

“BH90210” premieres Wednesday, Aug. 7 at 9/8c on Fox.

— Erin Biglow