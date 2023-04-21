Shannen Doherty Files For Divorce From Husband Kurt Iswarienko

Shannen Doherty and Kurt Iswarienko are calling it quits.

The “Charmed” alum has filed for divorce from her husband of 11 years, Access Hollywood confirms.

The 52-year-old’s rep issued a statement to Access Hollywood on Friday that reads in part, “Divorce is the last thing Shannen wanted. Unfortunately, she felt like she was left with no other option.”

TMZ, who were first to report the news, obtained the legal documents Shannen filed, which revealed the duo has been broken up since January.

The news comes after the “Beverly Hills, 90120” alum posted a cryptic message on Instagram earlier in the day.

“The only people who deserve to be in your life ar the ones who treat you with love, kindness and total respect,” the post reads.

Shannen and Kurt got married in 2011 and do not share any children together.