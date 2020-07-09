Shannon Beador’s Ex-Husband David Expecting Baby With New Fiancée

David Beador’s family is growing!

The “Real Housewives of Orange County” alum is expecting his first child with fiancée Lesley Cook, according to PEOPLE magazine.

The baby will be Lesley’s third child and David’s fourth. He also shares three children, twins Stella and Adeline, 16, and daughter Sophie, 19, with his ex-wife, reality star Shannon Beador.

David and Lesley announced their engagement on social media in January 2020, two years after they began dating and nine months after he reached a divorce settlement with Shannon. The co-parents called it quits in September 2017 after over 17 years of marriage.

Meanwhile, Shannon has also moved on in the romance department. The 56-year-old TV personality has been dating John Janssen for a little over a year.

“He’s just a great person,” Shannon said at BravoCon in November 2019. “If I were to make a list of the perfect person for me, he has all those attributes. You see it in movies and you think it’s not real. I’ve never been happier.”

— Gabi Duncan