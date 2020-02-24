Shaquille O’Neal Gets Laugh At Kobe Memorial Over Story Of Kobe Not Passing To His Laker Teammates

Shaquille O’Neal sure knew how to lighten the moments at the Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant celebration of life on Monday, sharing that Kobe was always dropping knowledge on him about the game of basketball and that they had a special bond that very few people really knew about as teammates.

Shaquille got the entire stadium laughing when he talked about how Kobe approached the game and his teammates – telling a funny story about passing and how there is no “I in team.”

Read the full transcription of Shaquille O’Neal’s speech below.

“They are playing checkers and I’m out here playing chess. I would say, ‘I guess so Kobe, I don’t know how to play chess.’ I could tell you what would fill Kobe’s heart with the most pride was his role as a loving husband to Vanessa and daddy to Gigi, Natalia, Bianka, and baby Capri. Kobe was a loving son and brother. Kobe was a loyal friend and true renaissance man.

“As many of you know, Kobe and I had a very complex relationship throughout the years. But not unlike another leadership duo, John Lennon and Paul McCartney, whose creative rivalry would lead to some of the greatest music of all time. Kobe and I pushed one another to play some of the greatest basketball of all time and I’m proud that no other team has accomplished what the threepeat Lakers have done since Shaq and the Kobe Lakers did it.”

“And yeah, sometimes like immature kids, we argued, we fought we bantered or insulted each other with offhand remarks or a feud — but make no mistake, even when folks thought we were on bad terms and the cameras were turned off. He and I would throw a wink at each other and say, ‘Let’s go whoop some a**.’”

“He never took it seriously. In truth, Kobe and I always maintained a deep respect and love for one another.”

“The day Kobe gained my respect was when the guys were complaining, saying ‘Shaq, Kobe’s not passing the ball.’ I said, ‘I’ll talk to him.’”

“I said, Kobe, ‘There’s no I in team.’”

And Kobe said I know, but there’s an ME in there mother******.”

“So I went back and told Rick and Big Shot Bob, Just get the rebound, he’s not passing.”

Mamba, you were taken away from us way too soon. Your next chapter of life was just beginning. But now it's time for us to continue your legacy.

