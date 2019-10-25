Shaquille O’Neal Is ‘Struggling’ After Younger Sister Dies From Cancer

Shaquille O’Neal is staying close to his family as he mourns the loss of his younger sister Ayesha Harrison-Jex, 40, who passed away on Thursday morning from cancer.

Shaq was missing from his regular spot on “Inside The NBA” to be with his family, and his cohosts explained his absence to the public before offering their heartfelt condolences.

“The big fella’ who is described as the ‘biggest kid in the world,’ his heart is breaking tonight,” Ernie Johnson Jr. told viewers during the show. “He said his world revolves around his brother and two sisters and he lost one of his sisters this morning.”

As the show paused to pay respects to Ayesha, Ernie tried to explain just how much the loss affected Shaq. “He is struggling,” the host said. “And when he struggles, we struggle with him because he’s one of our brothers.”

Another touching moment during the broadcast came from fellow host Charles Barkley, who took the opportunity to speak directly to Shaquille and his mother Lucille.

“When my mom passed away, she (Lucille) came and spent her last few days with my mom,” Charles said. “I can never thank her enough and I feel for her and Shaquille and the rest of the family also,” he said.

The show later tweeted out a clip of the heartfelt moments. Shaquille himself responded on Twitter, thanking his cohosts for their touching words.

Thanks for the condolences and the love. If I had older brothers, it would be you 3. Love y’all and love you more Candice. — SHAQ (@SHAQ) October 25, 2019

Ayesha had been battling cancer for the past three years. She leaves behind her son Bryce Harrison.

Our thoughts are with the O’Neal family.