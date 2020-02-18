Sharon Osbourne Looks Unrecognizable With New Hair Color After 18 Years Of Red Locks

Sharon Osbourne has switched up her look in a major way.

The 67-year-old’s new ‘do was revealed by celebrity hair colorist Jack Martin with a before and after snapshots on his Instagram, calling it “a complete transformation.”

“Sharon has 100% white hair and she was coloring her hair once a week dark vibrant red for the past 18 years,” Jack explained. “She explained to me that she wanted to do this transformation long time ago but every time she attempts it ends up with a disaster. Sharon was very tired of coloring her hair once a week and she was obligated to since she is on tv almost every day hosting her popular tv show ‘The Talk,’ he continued.

While Sharon hasn’t said anything about her dramatic new hair color just yet, Jack gave some insight into giving the TV host a look that she’s desired for years. “It took me a total of 8 hours from start to finish to get her to a platinum blonde, so she doesn’t have to be committed to coloring her hair once a week anymore,” he explained on Instagram.

Sharon’s husband Ozzy Osbourne recently announced that he is canceling his 2020 North American tour so he can recover from various health conditions.

Ozzy explained his decision in a press release saying, “I don’t want to start a tour and then cancel shows at the last minute, as it’s just not fair to the fans. I’d rather they get a refund now and when I do the North American tour down the road, everyone who bought a ticket for these shows will be the first ones in line to purchase tickets at that time.”

Just last month the 71-year-old revealed on “Good Morning America” that he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease and will be seeking treatment in Switzerland later this year.

.@ABC NEWS EXCLUSIVE: “The hardest thing is watching someone you love suffer.” Rock legend @OzzyOsbourne’s kids @JackOsbourne and @KellyOsbourne open up about their family’s new normal after their father’s Parkinson’s diagnosis. https://t.co/tYd0K3rQet pic.twitter.com/8ayAFwOi9M — Good Morning America (@GMA) January 21, 2020

“It’s PRKN 2,” Sharon told “Good Morning America.” “There’s so many different types of Parkinson’s; it’s not a death sentence by any stretch of the imagination, but it does affect certain nerves in your body. And, it’s — it’s like you have a good day, a good day, and then a really bad day.”