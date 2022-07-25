Sharon Stone Feels ‘Gratefully Imperfect’ In Topless Poolside Photo

Sharon Stone, one of Hollywood’s classic femme fatales, celebrated a beautiful day by the pool with a topless photo.

The 64-year-old “Basic Instinct” actress shared the photo on Instagram on Sunday, in which a carefully draped towel covers her otherwise topless chest, with the caption, “Gratefully Imperfect on a Perfect Day”.

Smiling at the sun, Stone quickly had friends and fans share their support in the comment section of her photo. Actress and comedian Whitney Cummings wrote, “I C O N” while producer and filmmaker Ava DuVernay commented the “100” emoji.

Stone also shared a photo of her 22-year-old son, Roan Stone, smiling an equally big smile as his mother.

Roan was adopted by Stone and her then husband, Phil Bronstein, in 2000. Stone adopted two more sons in 2005 and 2006 after divorcing Bronstein.

The road to motherhood was not easy for Stone, who shared support for “Dancing with the Stars” pro Petra Murgatroyd after the dancer opened up about her struggles with IVF and a recent miscarriage.

Stone commented on People’s Instagram and discussed her own personal struggles, “We, as females don’t have a forum to discuss the profundity of this loss. I lost nine children by miscarriage. It is no small thing, physically nor emotionally yet we are made to feel it is something to bear alone and secretly with some kind of sense of failure. Instead of receiving the much needed compassion and empathy and healing which we so need.”

We’re happy to see Stone loving life and celebrating herself!

