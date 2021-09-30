Wendy Williams Further Delays Talk Show Due To ‘Ongoing Medical Issue’

Wendy Williams is delaying the premiere of her namesake talk show once again.

On Thursday, a statement was posted on Instagram announcing that while she has overcome her breakthrough case of Covid-19, Wendy is still dealing with “some ongoing medical issues” and that her show would be delayed until October 18.

“Wendy will not be returning with new shows on Oct. 4. She has been and continues to be under a doctor’s care and is still not ready to return to work,” the statement read.

“We plan to return with new shows on Oct. 18. Her breakthrough covid case is no longer an issue and she has tested negative, but she is still dealing with some ongoing medical issues.”

On Tuesday, the 57-year-old media personality posted a teaser for the 13th season of her Instagram, confirming the daytime talk show will be back on Monday, October 4.

The show was originally supposed to premiere on September 20 but was pushed back after Wendy contracted Covid-19 while battling ongoing health issues.

“While continuing her health evaluations, Wendy has tested positive for a breakthrough case of Covid-19,” a statement posted to her Instagram account on September 18th read.

“To allow Wendy time to quarantine and fully recover and to ensure that our production abides by all SAG/AFTRA and DGA Covid protocols, we expect to begin the 13th season of ‘The Wendy Williams show’ on Monday, October 4th. In the meantime, repeats will be scheduled.”

Wendy’s Covid news came days after it was announced that she was pulling out of the promo shoot for season thirteen to focus on her health.

Wendy has been open about her health issues in the past.

In 2018, she revealed that she was diagnosed with Graves’ Disease, an immune disorder that causes the thyroid to overproduce hormones. She has also spoken out multiple times on her show about having lymphedema in her legs. Lymphedema is a condition that causes swelling due to lymph fluid building up, per the CDC.

Amid her health ups and downs, Wendy, whose talk show has been on the air for more than a decade, has previously continued working on her talk show throughout her health issues.

Back in May, the former radio host was honored with her own wax figure at Madame Tussaud’s Museum in New York and spoke to Access Hollywood about juggling several projects and the upcoming 13th season of her show.

