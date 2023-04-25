Sharon Stone Weighs In On Kim Kardashian Joining ‘American Horror Story’ After Patti LuPone Criticism (EXCLUSIVE)

Sharon Stone is weighing in on Kim Kardashian joining Season 12 of “American Horror Story” hours after Patti LuPone slammed the reality star.

“Well… you know… acting It may not be brain surgery but We do treasure our art. We studied, we suffered, we do suffer for it. Ten thousand hours; it’s a thing,” she commented on Access Hollywood’s Instagram post about Patti’s comments.

On Monday, the 74-year-old Tony winner responded to the news of the SKIMS founder joining the series while playing a game of “Do! They! Give A Dam!?” in the latest episode of “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.”

“Do you give a damn that Kim Kardashian is now acting in Season 12 of ‘American Horror Story,’” Andy asked Patti, to which she responded “Yes, I do.”

“You don’t like it, do you?” Andy said. “No, I don’t,” Patti responded.

“Excuse me, excuse me, Kim,” she said, addressing the reality star directly. “What are you doing with your life?”

“Don’t get on the stage, Mrs. Worthington,” she said, seemingly referring to the 1935 Noël Coward song.

Kim announced earlier this month that she is set to appear in season 12 the hit FX show alongside Emma Roberts, who was spotted filming in New York City with Cara Delevingne on Monday.

– Emely Navarro