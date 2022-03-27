Shaun White Brings Mom As His Date To The Oscars While Girlfriend Nina Dobrev Is Out Of Town

Shaun White has a special lady on his arm for the evening at the Oscars!

The Olympic snowboarder, who was asked to be a presenter for the award show, brought his mom, Cathy White, with him to the 94th Annual Academy Awards on Sunday.

Shaun’s girlfriend, Nina Dobrev, is currently busy filming a project in Europe, so unfortunately, she was unable to attend this year, but his mom was free.

The three-time Olympic gold medalist spoke with EXTRA on Tuesday about the situation revealing, “I was supposed to go to Europe and meet up with Nina. And I was like, ‘Hey, I got asked to do this thing, like, what do you think?’ And she was just, like, ‘You have to [go].’ … She’s like, ‘You have to do it.’”

Shaun continued by sharing how his mom felt when he asked her to be his date.

“She’s so excited. I tried to, like, screen record her reaction, but the audio didn’t work. The things she said were incredible,” he added.

The Academy Awards airs live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood at 8 PM EST.

PHOTOS: See all the red carpet styles