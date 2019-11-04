Shawn Johnson and Husband Andrew East Welcome Baby Girl: ‘You Are Our Everything’

Former Olympic gymnast Shawn Johnson and her husband Andrew East announced the birth of their baby girl on Monday with a cute family photo and video that’ll warm your heart.

While the proud parents didn’t reveal their bundle of joy’s name, Shawn captioned her post with, “You are our everything. Welcome to the world baby girl.”

Andrew shared an adorable video of his new family of three, where he and Shawn can be seen each rocking their baby girl while hugging and sharing sweet kisses.

Shawn looked radiant and donned giraffe pajamas in what appeared to be their baby’s nursery with a crib and changing table in the background.

The 27-year-old announced her pregnancy in April just a year and a half after admitting that she suffered a miscarriage. She has been honest about her journey to motherhood, detailing a few health scares and complications on her YouTube channel.

In on YouTube video, she tearfully shared her experience of suffering a miscarriage and also addressed their hope and optimism for having children in the future.

Congrats to the new parents!