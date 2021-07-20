Shawn Johnson East & Andrew East Welcome Baby Boy

Shawn Johnson East and Andrew East are now proud parents of two kids!

The couple welcomed a baby boy, Access Hollywood can confirm.

The East family’s clothing and toy company, Teddy & Bear, revealed the happy news on Tuesday by releasing a celebratory onesie along with a few cute slides on the brand’s Instagram Story.

“We’re so excited to announce a new friend is here!” the post read along with a pacifier image. The following slide read, “Mom and baby are doing well and we can’t wait to meet our new friend!”

The Olympic gold medalist and her husband announced that they were expecting baby no. 2 in January by sharing the news on Instagram with a few family photos showing off Shawn’s baby bump.

The couple who are already parents to 1-year-old daughter Drew Hazel, shared the moment they found out they were expecting in a video on their YouTube channel. The proud dad exclaimed, “I freakin’ knew you were!” when she showed him the positive pregnancy test.

They kept fans up to date on their pregnancy journey while in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In February, the 29-year-old revealed to her fans that she had tested positive for Covid and said that she was nervous in her Instagram story.

“Got my results back today and they came back positive for Covid. Not going to lie… I’m nervous knowing I’m positive. It’s been a long two weeks of RSV with Drew and now this… My body is exhausted,” she wrote according to multiple reports.

In May, Access Hollywood spoke to Shawn about becoming a mom of two and about her experience having Covid.

“We were very lucky, my daughter had it, we didn’t really know she had it, she had a bad cold,” Shawn said. “Then it wasn’t until I tested positive while I was taking care of her that we figured out that she had it as well. I was lucky as well, I had a bad cold, I was down for about a week and I was good.”

Congrats to the East family!

