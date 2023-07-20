Shawn Johnson Weighs In On Simone Biles & Gabby Douglas Returning to Gymnastics Ahead Of 2024 Olympics (Exclusive)

Shawn Johnson East is doing her part to help families in need.

The Olympic gold medalist is partnering with Dairy Queen for its Miracle Treat Day to benefit Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals and told Access Hollywood in an exclusive interview why this cause is even more important to her now.

“I’ve worked with Children’s Miracle Network for so many years…2008 was my first year and especially now being a mom, God forbid we ever needed the support of Children’s Miracle Network, I would hope that every resource is there,” she shared. “I’ve gotten to meet a lot of the heroes and do a lot of different campaigns with them and I just love everything that they do they live to help families and kids.”

On July 27, when fans order their favorite Blizzard Treat at participating U.S. DQ locations, $1 or more will be donated to Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals to benefit local children’s hospitals.

“I have done children’s hospital visits since 2008. Right after the Olympics we went on a 50-city tour where we got to visit a children’s hospital in every single city that we were at and I kind of just found that passion there,” Shawn explained while opening up about why the cause has always been so close to her heart. “I had been on this Olympic platform and so many people helped me get there, but then I go to a hospital and see all these kids who are in need of so much and it’s just the least we can do to try to extend a hand and support them in any way possible.”

Family plays an important role in the 31-year-old’s life. The mom of two and her husband, Andrew East, just announced they are expecting their third child.

“[I am] feeling good, feeling pregnant…just really excited, excited for round three,” she told Access.

She also revealed the adorable way her 3-year-old daughter, Drew, and 2-year-old son, Jett, reacted to the news they are going to have a baby brother or sister.

“Drew definitely understands it, Jett, I don’t know if he understands it yet. Drew’s very very excited, so she talks about it daily,” Shawn gushed.

The all-star athlete also divulged whether or not the couple are nervous to be outnumbered and shared her reaction to finding out their third child could be born on her husband’s late father’s birthday.

“That’s why I only lasted 3 minutes before I told my husband ’cause I kind of did those calculations. It’s just sweet. We’re obviously going to be remembering Dad on his birthday anyways, and he was always the first to be at the hospital and the first to kiss the baby and brush the baby’s hair. We have 10 grandchildren, so he was at every single birth and it’s just sentimental, it’s sweet,” she reflected.

Shawn is also going to be supporting her greater family within Team USA as they look ahead to the 2024 Olympics. She applauded her fellow gymnasts, Gabby Douglas and Simone Biles for returning to the competition after stepping back from the sport.

“I was proud of [Gabby],” she praised. “I love her, I love everything about Gabby. She’s a phenomenal athlete, she’s a phenomenal person. I loved her post announcing it saying that she’s taken some time for herself, she’s reignited her love for the sport. I think it’s really special, I think you got to see her kind of firsthand lose the love for the sport, which we all go through, and to see her come back from that is really special.”

She also celebrated the news that Simone will be back too.

“I feel like there’s nothing she can’t,” Shawn exclaimed. “She’s the greatest athlete our sport has ever seen and to know that her and Gabby could be side by side is amazing.”

