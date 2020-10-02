Shawn Mendes Has ‘Lots Of Love Songs’ For Camila Cabello In New Album ‘Wonder’

Shawn Mendes just released the first single and music video for the title track for his fourth studio album, “Wonder” and it’s leaving fans swooning over the singer.

And it’s clear that he got a ton of sweet inspiration from his love, Camila Cabello. Just a day before the song and video dropped, Shawn teased to a fan that love songs for Camila would fill the album.

“You’re getting lotssss of love songs for Camila,” he wrote in the comments on YouTube.

While everyone is grateful to see the celebrity couple still going strong, the singer-songwriter revealed on Friday that he hasn’t seen his girlfriend in a while as she has been filming “Cinderella” in the U.K.

“I haven’t seen her in a month and two weeks, not that I’m counting,” he told Sirius XM’s “The Morning Mash Up.”

“She’s back really soon and I think it’s’ really interesting because when your girlfriend is an insanely talented real musician who writes her own music, it’s scary to write an album around her. She was with me when I was in the studio doing it,” he added.

Camila has been equally supportive of her love’s album! On Instagram this week, she called the new songs, “a gorgeous gift to the world” adding, “he’s crafted this album with every last bit of his soul, his spirit, and his essence with the purest of intentions. My love, I’m so proud of the person you are and I’m so excited for people to see and hear your heart.”

The video, which was directed by Matty Peacock, starts with Shawn peering out of a train window before riding on top of it. The 22-year-old bravely jumps off the zooming train and ends up running through the woods before almost jumping off a cliff. He stops himself as a huge wave leaves him covered in water showing off his bulging muscles and washboard abs.

“Wonder” is set to be released on December 4th.