Shawn Mendes Shaves Off His Signature Curls For A Buzz Cut

Shawn Mendes is starting the new year with a new ‘do!

The 24-year-old singer surprised fans on Saturday when he was photographed in Los Angeles rocking a new buzz cut.

He paired his new haircut with a cozy weekend attire of baggy pants, a cardigan sweater and a scarf.

Shawn has always showed off his signature curls in some form with varying lengths over the years but he has never been spotted with such a short hairstyle. His fans shared all their feelings on Twitter about his new shaved look.

I’m sorry Shawn mendes’s buzz cut is not giving… This style doesn’t suit him pic.twitter.com/MM2MZczxEs — Ashley (@cpfbestie) January 8, 2023

You still look beautiful @ShawnMendes. Don’t listen to them 🥲 Hair grows back, the buzz cut is just a phase, it doesn’t define you 😌 pic.twitter.com/hIDbVUm4ID — 👋 (@__b__u__) January 8, 2023

Sorry not sorry I don’t like Shawn Mendes new buzz cut it doesn’t do anything for him at all! Shawn’s soft curls are what suits & looks the best on him 💯 pic.twitter.com/5aeNkQgpRu — Michelle Jungkook Bieber🍩JB7 is Coming Lift Me Up (@MichelleCaissi1) January 8, 2023

But his new hairstyle isn’t the only daring thing he’s done recently. On Christmas, the “When You’re Gone” singer shared a video of himself daringly taking a dip into an ice-cold river.

He and a pal took off their boots and jackets and walked into the river in just their underwear. Shawn then crawled over some sheets of ice and submerged himself in the freezing water! “Woo! It’s cold!” he shouted after going right in.