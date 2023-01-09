Shawn Mendes Shaves Off His Signature Curls For A Buzz Cut

Shawn Mendes is starting the new year with a new ‘do!

The 24-year-old singer surprised fans on Saturday when he was photographed in Los Angeles rocking a new buzz cut.

He paired his new haircut with a cozy weekend attire of baggy pants, a cardigan sweater and a scarf.

Shawn has always showed off his signature curls in some form with varying lengths over the years but he has never been spotted with such a short hairstyle. His fans shared all their feelings on Twitter about his new shaved look.

But his new hairstyle isn’t the only daring thing he’s done recently. On Christmas, the “When You’re Gone” singer shared a video of himself daringly taking a dip into an ice-cold river.

He and a pal took off their boots and jackets and walked into the river in just their underwear. Shawn then crawled over some sheets of ice and submerged himself in the freezing water! “Woo! It’s cold!” he shouted after going right in.

