Shay Mitchell Gives Birth To Baby Girl With Matte Babel And Shares Super Sweet Snap

And a baby makes three!

Shay Mitchell revealed that she’s given birth to her baby girl that she shares with her love Matte Babel.

She shared a sweet snap holding her little one’s hand.

View this post on Instagram

Never letting go…

A post shared by Shay Mitchell (@shaymitchell) on

 

“Never letting go,” the caption reads.

Her “Pretty Little Liars” co-star Ashley Benson reacted in the comments saying, ‘Congrats angel. Love you. Can’t wait to meet the baby booooo.”

Her other “PLL” pal Tyler Blackburn wrote, “Sending you all so much love!”

Brenda Song also reacted saying, “Oh my god!! Congrats!!”

Zoe Saldana chimed in adding, “Biggest congrats lady! May god bless you and your family always!!!!”

Shay has been documenting her pregnancy journey on her YouTube channel for fans to follow.

The “Dollface” star recently was really wanting her baby to arrive so she dropped it low while 9 months pregnant to do the “Baby Mama” dance.

Shay announced that she was expecting her baby back in June 2019 with a stunning topless photo that shocked fans.

Congrats to the happy family!

— Stephanie Swaim

Read More

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences.  By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.