Shay Mitchell Reveals The Gender Of Her Baby With The Help Of Some Power Rangers!

Shay Mitchell had the most epic gender reveal!

The “Pretty Little Liars” alum revealed that she and her boyfriend Matte Babel are expecting a daughter in her newest vlog on YouTube.

In the video, which is called “Do NOT Try This Gender Reveal At Home,” she and her man sit outside when a blue and pink Power Ranger show up and have an epic battle.

After rough housing in the yard and even jumping into a fountain, the pink Ranger wins and runs to sit on Shay’s lap, revealing she has a girl on the way.

The gender reveal comes after Shay shocked fans last week by revealing that she’s pregnant in a spicy topless photo.

“Does this mean I’m allowed to drive in the car pool lane at all times now?” she captioned the snap.

Her former “PLL” co-star Lucy Hale wished her well writing, “Congrats Shay !!” in the comments.

Troian Bellisario also reacted saying, “YAS queen. I am so excited to be a mama with you and welcome this beautiful babe to the world!”

Janel Parrish was also super happy writing, “Congrats gorgeous!”

As was Ashley Benson who wrote, “I love you my girl. I can’t wait.”

We bet Shay is going to be the best mama!

