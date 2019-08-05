Sherri Shepherd Believes Kim Kardashian’s Fight For Criminal Justice Reform Is Personal Because ‘She Has Black Children’

Brian Banks is calling for Kim Kardashian’s help.

Banks, who was wrongfully imprisoned for rape in 2002, recently chatted with Access at the Summer TCAs 2019 and said it’s amazing what Kim Kardashian is doing for criminal justice reform.

“I think it’s absolutely amazing,” he said. “I think that anyone who take their platform, their brand and everything that they’ve worked so hard to achieve and use that as a tool to help those that cannot help themselves… For her to transition from kind of the Hollywood life and the realm of entertainment to now, I’m actually about to get into some real life issues and help people and save lives, I commend her.”

He also shared that he hopes that the reality star sees the upcoming film about his story.

“I’m hoping that you see this film and in some ways want to be involved in it because we can use all the help that we can get spreading this message,” he said.

Director Tom Shadyac also added, “Kim, this is a plea.”

Sherri Shepherd also shared how she feels about Kim’s activism around criminal justice reform saying she’s appreciating what the makeup mogul is doing, as well as showing respect for those who paved the way before her.

“I’m very thankful to the people who paved the way before Kim came in who were tirelessly fighting for judicial reform,” she said. “And the wonderful thing about Kim’s celebrity is that she came in and put the icing on the cake of work that had been done already. I love that Kim’s coming into her own.”

She also shared why she thinks the cause might mean even more to Kim personally saying, “Kim has black children as well.”

“So to look at her children and go, ‘Saint might go through something like this, or my daughter might go through something like this,’ it gives her more of an empathy for her children who are bi-racial,” she said. “I really, really love the evolution of Kim Kardashian and what she’s doing to change the world.”

“Brian Banks” is in theaters on August 9th.

— By Stephanie Swaim