Sheryl Sandberg Engaged To Tom Bernthal Five Years After Husband Passes Away

Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg is engaged to boyfriend Tom Bernthal.

The 50-year-old shared the happy news on Instagram with a black-and-white photo of the couple writing, “Engaged!!! Tom Bernthal, you are my everything. I could not love you more.”

The happy news comes after a long road for Sheryl. Sheryl’s late husband Dave Goldberg passed away in 2015 from to a heart-related cause while the couple was on vacation with friends in Mexico. Sheryl and her husband, Dave, had been married for nine years at the time of his death.

Sherly began dating her now-fiancé in Spring 2019 and the couple were apparently set up by her former brother-in-law, a source told People.

Tom, who is the founder and CEO of Kelton Global, a strategic consulting agency, proposed with a ring that included five hidden diamonds for each of their five children.

Sheryl has a son and a daughter from her marriage to Dave and her new fiancé has three kids from a previous marriage.

The mom of two opened up to “The Guardian” in 2017 about the difficulty for women dating after losing a spouse saying, “…Because women get judged much more harshly. Men date sooner, men date more, and women get judged more.”

“And, you know, obviously that’s super unfair. I think I’m helping people remember that dating, for those who want to do it, is part of moving forward, and it is option B. If I could I would only date Dave. I made that choice. I just had that taken away from me.”