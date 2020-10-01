Shia LaBeouf Charged With Battery & Petty Theft After Alleged Altercation (Reports)

Shia LaBeouf is reportedly facing new legal trouble.

The actor was charged with battery and petty theft earlier this month after an alleged altercation in Los Angeles over the summer, according to TMZ.

Law enforcement sources tell the outlet that Shia allegedly stole a man’s hat following a verbal confrontation between the two that turned physical. Further details about the incident are unknown at this time but the man is said to have filed a police report, per multiple outlets. A subsequent investigation ultimately led to authorities determining Shia was the “aggressor,” according to TMZ and Page Six.

Shia’s rep did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Access Hollywood. Access has also reached out to the LAPD for confirmation.

Shia’s last bout with the law occurred in 2017 when he was arrested on suspicion of obstruction, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness. He later apologized in a social media statement, writing that he was “deeply ashamed” of his behavior at the time and made “no excuse” for it.

“I don’t know if these statements are too frequent, or not shared often enough, but I am certain that my actions warrant a very sincere apology to the arresting officers, and I am grateful for their restraint. The severity of my behavior is not lost on me,” he said of the incident in 2017.

“My outright disrespect for authority is problematic to say the least, and completely destructive to say the worst. It is a new low. A low I hope is a bottom. I have been struggling with addiction publicly for far too long, and I am actively taking steps toward securing my sobriety and hope I can be forgiven for my mistakes,” Shia added.

The 34-year-old’s most recent on-screen appearance was opposite Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt, Julia Roberts and more A-listers for a charity table read of “Fast Times at Ridgemont High” in September, in which he portrayed Sean Penn’s iconic character, Jeff Spicoli.

— Erin Biglow