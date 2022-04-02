Shia LaBeouf & Mia Goth Welcome First Child Together (Reports)

Shia LaBeouf is a first-time dad.

The “Transformers” star, 35, and longtime partner Mia Goth, 28, have reportedly welcomed their first child.

Though the actors never publicly confirmed Mia’s pregnancy and have not weighed in on the latest news, it seems their little one arrived recently.

Shia and Mia were spotted pushing a baby stroller on Friday in Pasadena, Calif., according to photos obtained by multiple outlets including Page Six. Further details about the newborn, including a birth date, name and sex, remain under wraps.

Prior to their new parenthood outing, the couple was last pictured taking a walk together in mid-March.

Mia’s pregnancy made headlines in February when she bared her baby bump in black leggings and a white top while running errands. She first sparked rumors that she and Shia were expecting during a date to Chuck E. Cheese last November.

The pair have been linked since they worked together on Lars Von Trier’s 2012 film “Nymphomaniac: Vol. 2” and tied the knot four years later. Their relationship has seen its share of challenges, including a divorce filing in 2018 and abuse allegations from Shia’s ex-girlfriend FKA Twigs, which he has denied.

But, he and Mia reportedly reconciled during the pandemic and appear to be back on track – now with a baby on board.

— Erin Biglow