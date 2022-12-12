Shop Awesome Stocking Stuffers For Under $30

The products featured in this article are selected from brands that are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. If you buy something through our links, Access Hollywood makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not Access Hollywood.

One of the most fun parts of Christmas morning? Opening all your stocking stuffers!

Whether it’s the first thing you do morning of or a post-gift tradition, stockings make up an integral part of many families’ Christmas mornings. When else can you unwrap a pair of socks, a luggage tag, and a luxury face cream all at once?

But as fun as opening stockings can be, getting everything ready can be a bit of a drag. In all the preparation and anticipation for Christmas, stockings always seem to become an afterthought.

This year, we don’t want you rushing around (or breaking the bank) shopping for last-minute additions to fill up your stockings. Access Hollywood has put together a list of gifts for everyone on your stocking list, from kids to partners to family, and the best part? They’re all under $30! Check out our picks!

Baggage Claim Eye Mask Packette by Verishop$5.00 Buy Now

Bath Bomb by Verishop$5.00 Buy Now

Hot Flush Blush by Verishop$20.00 Buy Now

Liquid Lip Balm by Verishop$16.00 Buy Now

Mini Lift Off Brightening And Purifying Mask by Verishop$7.00 Buy Now

Mini Scenic Route Hair Treatment by Verishop$7.00 Buy Now