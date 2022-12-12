Shop Awesome Stocking Stuffers For Under $30

One of the most fun parts of Christmas morning? Opening all your stocking stuffers!

Whether it’s the first thing you do morning of or a post-gift tradition, stockings make up an integral part of many families’ Christmas mornings. When else can you unwrap a pair of socks, a luggage tag, and a luxury face cream all at once?

But as fun as opening stockings can be, getting everything ready can be a bit of a drag. In all the preparation and anticipation for Christmas, stockings always seem to become an afterthought.

This year, we don’t want you rushing around (or breaking the bank) shopping for last-minute additions to fill up your stockings. Access Hollywood has put together a list of gifts for everyone on your stocking list, from kids to partners to family, and the best part? They’re all under $30! Check out our picks!

Baggage Claim Eye Mask Packette

by Verishop$5.00

Bath Bomb

by Verishop$5.00

Hot Flush Blush

by Verishop$20.00

Liquid Lip Balm

by Verishop$16.00

Mini Lift Off Brightening And Purifying Mask

by Verishop$7.00

Mini Scenic Route Hair Treatment

by Verishop$7.00

Waffle Mask

by Verishop$25.00

Wander Cushion

by Verishop$12.00

Artistry Eyeshadow Palette

by Target$28.00

Bronzer Palette

by Target$9.00

Tinted Lip Balm

by Target$4.99

Lovery Almond Milk & Honey Body Butter – Ultra Hydrating Shea Butter Cream

by Lovery$22.49

Coconut Face Mist

by Gentlehomme$12.99

Daily Microfoliant Travel Size

by Dermstore$16.00

Green Tea Blotting Linens

by Dermstore$10.00

Scalp Revival Stimulating Therapy Massager

by Dermstore$18.00

UFO Activated Masks

by Dermstore$10.99

Ultra Repair Lip Therapy

by Dermstore$12.00

Mask & Relax Set

by Bubble Skincare$20.00

Assorted Sized Self Grip Rollers

by Target$13.49

Spiral Rollers Mint/coral

by Target$15.99

Gel Couture Long Lasting Nail Polish Kit

by Target$19.49

Gel Setter Nail Polish Kit

by Target$13.50

25 Watercolor Brush Pens

by Hippie Crafter$17.99

Memory Eraser Game

by American Integrity Products$25.99

Multicultural Colored Woodcase Pencils, 3.3 mm, 8 Assorted Colors/Set

by 9101-8739 Quebec Inc. dba KIMMYSHOP$7.70

Push N Pop Fidget Toy – Remote Control Video Gamer – (2 Pack)

by 9101-8739 Quebec Inc. dba KIMMYSHOP$13.20

UNO Remix Customizable Matching Card Game

by 9101-8739 Quebec Inc. dba KIMMYSHOP$14.30

Wild at Heart i-Lulu’s 7-Inch Mini Face-Changing Plush – Random

by 9101-8739 Quebec Inc. dba KIMMYSHOP$22.00

Monopoly Deal Card Game

by UnbeatableSale$26.28

Rio Rainbow Bracelet

by Verishop$30.00

Smile Hat Green

by Verishop$30.00

Beanie Hat

by Deux par Deux$17.00

Jacquard Ski Socks

by Deux par Deux$19.00

Pattern Socks

by Deux par Deux$10.00

Pattern Socks

by Deux par Deux$10.00

Knee-High Compression Socks Ombre

by Comrad Socks$29.00

Native Union Green Clic Pop Iphone 13 Case

by SSENSE$28.00

Handheld Electric Massagers

by PURSONIC USA$15.99

